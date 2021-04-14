EU Bank Exec Says Digital Euro Could Take 'Several Years'

Law360, London (April 14, 2021, 4:04 PM BST) -- The eurozone's central bank could need "several years" to design and test a blocwide digital currency before making a final decision on its launch, one of its executives said on Wednesday, as the region looks to modernize its retail payment sector. Fabio Panetta, a member of the European Central Bank's executive board, said that the central bank is prioritizing the creation of a digital euro as cryptocurrencies and virtual assets gain in popularity. "But we also need to take the time to do it right," Panetta told the European Parliament's committee on economic and monetary affairs. The central bank and European Commission...

