Law Firm, Insurers Probe Surge In Property Damage Claims

Law360, London (April 14, 2021, 4:35 PM BST) -- A law firm has joined forces with several leading insurers and a trade body to form a task force focused on property damage cover following a sharp increase in the volume and value of such claims across the U.K. Insurers Hiscox Ltd., Aon PLC and Zurich Insurance U.K., as well as the Association of British Insurers, or ABI, the sector's trade body, are among the members of the unit, which will look into areas such as claims management and identifying market trends, insurance law firm BLM said on Tuesday. BLM, which launched the taskforce, pointed to Flood Re figures for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS