FCA Aims To Use New Flexibility To Attract Global Investors

Law360, London (April 14, 2021, 12:28 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has said that it will use its new freedom after leaving the European Union to write flexible rules that attract global markets, including loosening restrictions on so-called dark pools for anonymous trading. Nausicaa Delfas, an executive director of the FCA's international division, said on Tuesday that the City watchdog will remain open to global financial services after Britain left the EU's regulatory orbit on Dec. 31. Britain has not reached a deal on financial services with the European Commission, which has the power to grant equivalence — declarations that a country's financial rules are as stringent as...

