Benchmark Administrator Launches Libor Replacement Index

Law360, London (April 14, 2021, 1:59 PM BST) -- The owner of several global stock and commodity exchanges has launched a new index for the Sterling Overnight Index Average to help finance firms shift to the new benchmark after use of its tarnished predecessor, Libor, ends on Dec. 31. The Intercontinental Exchange said on Tuesday that it has completed a new index that sets out interest rates under the new benchmark, known as Sonia. The new index has completed its testing phase and is now ready to be used by lenders to calculate interest rates, the firm said. The exchange, known as ICE, said the replacement index will "provide a...

