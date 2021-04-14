EU Gives Itself Time To Review Fixes For Aon, Willis Tie-up

Law360, London (April 14, 2021, 3:58 PM BST) -- The European Commission has extended the deadline for its probe into the $30 billion merger between Aon PLC and Willis Towers Watson after the global insurance brokers offered fixes to address competition issues with the transaction. The commission said on Tuesday that it has extended the provisional deadline by which it must make a decision in the probe from July 12 to July 27. The commission extended its deadline after Aon offered commitments to the authority on Friday, although it did not disclose any details. "We have no comment on the content of the commitments," a spokeswoman for the commission said Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS