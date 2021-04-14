UK Regulators Urge Better Oversight Of Deposit Platforms

Law360, London (April 14, 2021, 4:49 PM BST) -- Britain's financial regulators urged banks on Wednesday to improve their monitoring of intermediary companies that handle deposits on their behalf, saying they will be held accountable for risks such firms may pose. Financial services businesses, such as banks and building societies, are expected to perform an appropriate level of due diligence on "deposit aggregators" with which they have relationships, the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority said. The intermediaries, also known as savings platforms, sit between savings account providers and retail bank customers. They offer consumers services such a platform to manage all their accounts in one place or keep...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS