Perkins Coie, Foley & Lardner, Quinn Give Special Bonuses

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP, Foley & Lardner LLP and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP have announced they're handing out special bonuses this year, following in the footsteps of more than 50 peers who plan to distribute between $12,000 and $64,000 to associates in two lump sums before the end of the year. Beginning in March, a bevy of large law firms began announcing they would hand out special bonuses to associates in addition to the usual year-end bonuses, tacking on up to $64,000 to individual associates' compensation packages, depending on seniority, in two payments issued across the spring, summer and fall....

