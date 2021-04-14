Inventor's Trust Sues Ex-Partner's Brother Over Lost Bitcoin

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Self-styled bitcoin inventor Craig Wright on Tuesday opened another front in his battle with the brother of his deceased business partner when a trust affiliated with Wright filed suit claiming the brother destroyed documents and electronic data that contained information needed to access billions of dollars' worth of bitcoin owned by the trust. Ramona Ang, the trustee for Tulip Trust, launched a suit against Ira Kleiman, the brother of Wright's former business partner David Kleiman, who died in 2013 and left a house full of electronic devices and documents from his time working with Wright in the early days of bitcoin....

