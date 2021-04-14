AI Computer Chip Biz Groq Closes $300M Series C

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Groq, a company that makes devices to assist in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence, said Wednesday it raised $300 million in its Series C funding round that included Tiger Global Management and Paul Weiss-led D1 Capital. Mountain View, California-based Groq Inc. has now raised a total of $367 million and will use the latest proceeds to continue hiring staff and accelerate work on developing its products, the company said in a statement. "No matter how much money you throw at the problem, legacy architectures like GPUs and CPUs struggle to keep up with the growing demands of artificial intelligence and machine...

