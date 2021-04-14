Attys Who Sifted Through Ashes Of Madoff Ponzi Look Back

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Bernie Madoff left a legacy of substantial ruin for many who were the victims of the largest Ponzi scheme in history. His death on Wednesday is a reminder of a fraud that operated in plain sight for years, said attorneys who have investigated the scheme. The scandal was the perfect storm of deregulation, regulatory imperfections in compliance exams, and tens of thousands of individuals and organizations apparently not really wanting to know how Madoff pulled off consistent returns, regardless of the broader market conditions, said Mark A. Kornfeld, a shareholder with Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC. Kornfeld remembers the time he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS