Vein Filter Co. Slams 'Harassing' Financial Discovery Order

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-area medical device maker facing potential punitive damage awards in a mass tort program over allegedly defective clot-catching vein filters said it will ask a state appeals court to upend orders that it hand over financial data as part of discovery into its net worth. Rex Medical LP said in a filing on Tuesday that the supervising judge of Philadelphia County's Option Vena Cava Filter litigation program went too far when he ordered the company to hand over information on financial transactions involving top executives before Rex declared its net worth was in the negative. "The court erred by ordering...

