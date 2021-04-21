Senate Panel Urged To Tailor IP Outreach To Diverse Groups

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Wednesday grappled with how to make the U.S. patenting system more accessible to underrepresented groups like women and people of color, as a panel of experts and entrepreneurs suggested the current process is cumbersome and intimidating. Any legislative efforts to reform the patenting system need to account for the financial and information barriers that underrepresented groups face, the subcommittee on intellectual property was told. The representation barrier also must be addressed so that women and people of color see and hear about the patenting process from people who look like them. Georgia Grace Edwards, co-founder...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS