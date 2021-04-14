NLRB Judge Says Mental Health Co. Illegally Axed Counselors

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A Maryland mental health clinic violated federal labor law by firing three social workers after they expressed group concerns about their working conditions, a National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled, saying the company must offer the workers their jobs back. In a recommended order issued Tuesday, Administrative Law Judge Paul Bogas said Community Counseling & Mentoring Services Inc. must offer Denise Brown, Natalie Mevs and Lynda Thomas their jobs back after it fired them following complaints they lodged about pay and other workplace issues. Judge Bogas said CEO Anthony Carvana Sr.'s testimony made clear that the workers' complaints were the...

