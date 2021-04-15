Pa. Judge Trims Labor Dept. Election Suit Against Philly Union

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has trimmed a U.S. Department of Labor lawsuit against the Philadelphia chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, ruling that some of the department's claims went beyond a union member's internal complaint over the June 2020 leadership election. U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh said Wednesday that Labor Secretary Martin Walsh's complaint against the IBEW Local 98 had to be limited to the issues that member Charles Battle had brought to the union's attention in his internal complaint following an election where he said incumbent leaders intimidated him and two other members from running against them....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS