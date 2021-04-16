With 'True Lender' Repeal, Dems May Bag Their 1st CRA Win

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Now that Congress has come back from its spring break, Democratic lawmakers have a chance to advance their efforts to shoot down a Trump administration regulation that they say empowers predatory lenders, but other late Trump-era financial services rules will be out of reach for quick repeal. The U.S. House and Senate are set to consider companion resolutions that take aim at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's "true lender" rule, which sought to provide legal certainty for bank-fintech lending partnerships in a way that consumer advocates have strongly opposed. Introduced late last month, the resolutions would invoke the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS