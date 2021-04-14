Minn. Says There's No Need To Pause Climate Fraud Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. and other fossil fuel companies' latest attempt to press pause on a climate change fraud suit should be ignored because the arguments have already been rejected once before, the state told a federal judge. On Tuesday, the state said that it would be inappropriate to pause an earlier remand order sending the case back to state court because the fossil fuel companies had already exhausted all of the potential rationales for doing so in an earlier stay motion that was rejected last month at the same time as the remand order was made. And the state said that...

