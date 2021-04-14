Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trustee Enlists Firm To Hunt Down Erika Girardi's Valuables

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The bankruptcy trustee liquidating embattled attorney Tom Girardi's personal property is seeking to tap a Los Angeles law firm to hunt down money and valuables held by his wife, Erika, saying the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star may have taken community property or given it to others.

Trustee Jason Rund of Sheridan & Rund PC said in a court filing Tuesday night that Abir Cohen Treyzon & Salo LLP would be tasked with finding whether Erika Girardi has anything that could be used to pay ex-clients, vendors, businesses and lawyers who have filed claims for millions of dollars against her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!