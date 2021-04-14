Trustee Enlists Firm To Hunt Down Erika Girardi's Valuables

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The bankruptcy trustee liquidating embattled attorney Tom Girardi's personal property is seeking to tap a Los Angeles law firm to hunt down money and valuables held by his wife, Erika, saying the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star may have taken community property or given it to others. Trustee Jason Rund of Sheridan & Rund PC said in a court filing Tuesday night that Abir Cohen Treyzon & Salo LLP would be tasked with finding whether Erika Girardi has anything that could be used to pay ex-clients, vendors, businesses and lawyers who have filed claims for millions of dollars against her...

