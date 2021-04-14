Miss. Medical Pot Measure Faces Fire From State Justices

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Although they barely mentioned marijuana, a few Mississippi Supreme Court justices indicated Wednesday they are likely to vote to throw out the ballot measure that legalized the drug for medical uses — but it was unclear if a majority would go in that direction. Mississippi's high court heard oral arguments in a lawsuit challenging the validity of the measure on the grounds that it relied on an obsolete law requiring even numbers of petition signatures from voters across five congressional districts whereas the state currently has four. Counsel for the challenger, Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler, and Mississippi Secretary of State...

