HHS Unveils Rollback Of Anti-Abortion Rule

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has officially started its planned rollback of a Trump administration "gag rule" that prohibited physicians from referring patients to abortion providers.

HHS said in a proposed rule scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Thursday that it wants to undo the Trump administration's rule that barred doctors who receive Title X funds for family planning services from helping patients access abortion services.

The rule had "undermined the mission of the Title X program by helping fewer individuals in planning and spacing births, providing fewer preventive health services, and delivering fewer screenings...

