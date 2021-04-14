New Law Needed To Hold Judges Accountable, Advocates Say

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- As Congress considers new legislation aimed at curtailing sexual misconduct in the federal judiciary, three leading advocates for workplace protections on Wednesday outlined four areas where Congress must impose institutional reforms rather than count on the courts to make internal updates to workplace policies. Law professors Veronica Root Martinez and Leah M. Litman, along with the People's Parity Project's Molly Coleman, wrote in a three-page letter to the chair and ranking member of the House Judiciary's Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet that the lack of workplace protections at federal courts have created an environment susceptible to abuse and...

