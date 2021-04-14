Long Fight In Madoff Recovery Efforts Continues

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Some 13 years since the exposure of Ponzi mastermind Bernie Madoff, a herculean effort to recover billions of dollars lost in his fraud continues in hundreds of lawsuits and in jurisdictions as far off as Luxembourg. In a recent update on his clawback efforts, trustee Irving H. Picard of BakerHostetler put his total recovery and approved settlements as of March at $14.41 billion — or 74 cents on the dollar in more than 2,600 separate claims. The Madoff Fraud Recovery A 14-year effort to recover billions of dollars from Bernie Madoff's historic fraud and compensate more than 30,000 victims continues. Here, Law360...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS