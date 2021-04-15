EU Clears $1.3B Recycling Biz Deal With Conditions

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Europe's antitrust enforcer is going to let French utility giant Suez move forward with its $1.3 billion plan to sell off most of its recycling and recovery portfolio in four different countries, as long as it agrees to ditch some of its operations in the Netherlands. The European Commission revealed Wednesday that it had conditionally approved the merger, which will see German recycling company PreZero International pick up Suez's waste recycling and recovering business in Germany, Luxembourg, Poland and the Netherlands. Competition head Margrethe Vestager said that it was particularly important to maintain competition "at every level of the recycling chain"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS