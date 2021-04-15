10 Things to Know About US Competent Authority Assistance

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The virtual working environment compelled by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an unexpected positive development with respect to transfer pricing audits. It has brought tax administrations around the world closer together, reducing the amount of time it takes taxpayers to receive relief from double taxation through competent authority assistance. At a recent virtual conference sponsored by the Tax Council Policy Institute, Douglas O'Donnell, commissioner of the Large Business and International Division of the Internal Revenue Service, disclosed that work involving U.S. and foreign competent authorities "has pivoted completely to virtual, and there's been … very good progress there."[1] While figures...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS