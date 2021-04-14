NLRB Official Orders Union Election At Hawaii Tech Company

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board regional official ordered a mail-ballot election on whether the Union of Security Cooperation Analysts will represent a group of project analysts, senior analysts and a project manager at Sabel Systems Technology Solutions LLC. Regional director Jill H. Coffman on Tuesday ordered an election for a group of employees at the Hawaii facility of Arlington, Virginia-based Sabel Systems, a security cooperation analyst services company and subcontractor for Management Systems International Inc., which contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense. Dale K. Yashiki, the officer-in-charge of the NLRB Subregion 37, signed off on the decision. The regional director...

