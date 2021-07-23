Breaking IP Barriers: Q&A With Fish's Ahmed Davis

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- When Fish & Richardson PC principal Ahmed J. Davis was clerking at the Federal Circuit 20 years ago, he saw no Black attorneys argue a patent appeal. But with the support of outside communities, he became a top litigator in the field who guides others to follow his path. Ahmed J. Davis Davis is a Washington, D.C.-based patent litigator who works on cases ranging from biotech to electrical engineering. He was the firm's first Black full-equity principal, and he chairs its diversity and inclusion initiative. The firm says he has argued more Federal Circuit patent cases than any other Black attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS