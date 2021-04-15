Mass Tort Atty Joins Foley & Mansfield In New Orleans

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Foley & Mansfield has added a longtime defense-side mass tort environmental exposure attorney to its New Orleans office, the firm announced Wednesday. Kenan S. Rand Jr., who has significant experience with asbestos litigation, joins Foley & Mansfield after over 20 years at local firm Plauché Maselli Parkerson LLP. "Kenan's experience, knowledge and reputation in the legal community, locally and statewide, is a welcome addition to our Louisiana office and to our well-regarded national mass tort practice," said Kay Baxter, managing partner of Foley & Mansfield's New Orleans office. "Kenan is a respected litigator, and his reputation and experience will be an...

