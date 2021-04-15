Squire Patton Adds 2 Ex-Greenberg Traurig Shareholders

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has brought on two former Greenberg Traurig LLP shareholders, strengthening the firm's office in Atlanta, the firm said Thursday. David Long-Daniels, a shareholder who co-chaired Greenberg Traurig's complex employment litigation and trials group during his 17-year tenure at the firm, and Angela F. Ramson, a shareholder who handled employment and commercial litigation during her 11 years at the firm, joined Squire Patton to advise clients in complex labor and employment issues, according to the firm's announcement. Long-Daniels has extensive experience, including trying over 50 jury trials and about 20 bench trials and arbitrations, and he has defended...

