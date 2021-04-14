Dems To Introduce Bill To Expand Supreme Court

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A group of Democrats in the House and Senate said Wednesday that they will introduce legislation to expand the U.S. Supreme Court, on the heels of President Joe Biden's announcement that he was assembling a committee to study so-called court packing and other possible reforms to the nation's top bench. The group behind the new bill consists of Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Rep. Hank Johnson, D-N.Y., and Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y. Johnson chairs the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the courts, intellectual property and the internet, and Jones is also a member of the House Judiciary...

