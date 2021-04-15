BP Liable For Emissions Violations At Ind. Refinery

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge has found BP Products North America Inc. liable for repeated emissions violations at a Chicago-area oil refinery, where the energy giant had been accused of spewing deadly soot-like particles. U.S. District Judge Philip P. Simon on Wednesday deemed BP liable, granting summary judgment to the Sierra Club. Judge Simon found that the company conducted nine emissions tests of its smokestacks connected to three boilers at the refinery between 2015 and 2018, and eight of those tests were eventually determined to be noncompliant with the facility's permits by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. The judge will now...

