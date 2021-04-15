MPs To Probe Greensill Loan Lobbying By Ex-PM Cameron

Law360, London (April 15, 2021, 12:38 PM BST) -- Senior MPs have said they will launch an inquiry into events surrounding the collapse of Greensill Capital, including HM Treasury's response to lobbying by former prime minister David Cameron to gain access to an emergency COVID-19 funding facility for the finance firm. The House of Commons Treasury Committee said on Wednesday that it will officially launch the probe next week as lawmakers seek to examine the regulatory lessons from the collapse of Greensill. At least two other inquiries are being planned as the behavior of prominent figures is called into question. The influential committee said that its investigation will consider whether the Treasury's response...

