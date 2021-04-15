EU Calls On Firms To Improve Data In Derivatives Reporting

Law360, London (April 15, 2021, 4:08 PM BST) -- Europe's state regulators must improve their oversight of counterparties to derivatives trades, the European Union's securities watchdog said on Thursday after it identified gaps in the data that traders must submit under EU rules. The European Securities and Markets Authority said that national regulators must improve the quality of data that traders report under the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation, or EMIR, the EU's rulebook for over-the-counter derivatives trading. Under the rules, counterparties based in the bloc must report details of every derivative contract they have concluded or terminated to registered trade repositories, which in turn pass this on to national regulators....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS