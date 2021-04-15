City Watchdog Bans Exec For Providing Unqualified Advice

Law360, London (April 15, 2021, 3:50 PM BST) -- Britain's finance watchdog said on Thursday that it has fined the director of a small financial advisory firm and banned him from working in the sector for misrepresenting his qualifications so that he could provide investment advice to retail customers. Simon Varley, a director at Dickinsons Financial Management Ltd., was fined £68,300 ($94,000) after he was found to have lied to his colleagues, telling them that he had passed the relevant exams required for him to advise clients, the Financial Conduct Authority said. The City watchdog added that it has banned Varley from carrying out regulated activity for failing to act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS