The Term: Will These Supreme Court 'Reforms' Go Anywhere?

This Week
S2, E26: Will These Supreme Court
'Reforms' Go Anywhere?
Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.
There were no decisions by the justices this week on previously argued cases, but that didn't keep the Supreme Court out of the headlines. The hosts catch listeners up on the latest developments in the debate over possible "reforms" to the Supreme Court, including a new bill from House and Senate Democrats to give President Joe Biden four additional Supreme Court appointments by expanding the court to 13 members.
The proposed legislation comes less than a week after Biden fulfilled his promise to set up a "bipartisan" commission to study the broader issue of Supreme Court reform, including ideas like term limits for the justices in addition to the court-expansion measures that he has long been wary of.
Next, Jimmy breaks down the latest from the court's "shadow docket," an unsigned 5-4 ruling handed down on Friday at midnight. And Natalie gives an update on the litigation surrounding the Trump administration's "public charge" rule, and why the regulation could resurface even after the Biden administration stopped defending it in court.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.