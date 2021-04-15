Snell & Wilmer Snags IP Vet From Morgan Lewis In Calif.

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Snell & Wilmer has snagged an intellectual property litigator from Morgan Lewis with experience across a myriad of industries to join its Orange County, California, office. Christopher D. Bright, who has been litigating patent cases out of Orange County for over 20 years, has joined Snell & Wilmer LLP as a partner, the firm announced Wednesday. He previously worked at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP for nearly three years, and before that spent almost two decades at McDermott Will and Emery LLP. Bright told Law360 Pulse that he has known several of the attorneys in Snell & Wilmer's intellectual property practice...

