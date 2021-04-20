In-Limbo Finders Exemption Legitimizes Market's Open Secret

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Finders, or unlicensed people who help private companies raise capital, have long been relegated to the shadows and limited in how they can be paid, but an exemption proposed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would legitimize their part in the private fundraising process. The exemption proposed last year would set the stage for finders to be compensated based on how many investors they find for a company or how much money the business raises, without registering as a broker-dealer. Transaction-based compensation has historically been a privilege only afforded to broker-dealers, who are licensed to sell and buy securities, as a...

