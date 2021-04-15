Dems Launch Long-Shot Effort To Expand Supreme Court

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers proposed adding four seats to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, starting an uphill fight to change the high court's size for the first time in 150 years, after Republicans replaced three justices in rapid succession. The senator and three representatives who gathered in front of the high court to tout the Judiciary Act of 2021 acknowledged that the proposal lacks support from the party's leaders and moderates. However, they predicted the debate would shift as the court issues rulings with its new 6-3 majority of Republican appointees. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga. (from left), Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., House Judiciary Committee...

