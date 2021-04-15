Katten Embraces Special Bonus Trend

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP on Thursday reportedly joined a growing roster of BigLaw firms shelling out for special bonuses for associates. The firm will be paying associates a pair of bonuses in recognition of their work during the pandemic, totaling $12,000 for the most junior associates and up to $64,000 for the most senior, according to a memo first reported by Above The Law. Bonuses ranging from $4,500 to $24,000 are planned to go out in May followed by a $7,500 to $40,000 bonus in September, contingent on associates meeting a billable hour target of 1,900 annual hours. "It is hard...

