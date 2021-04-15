Mansfield Rule Firms Outdo Peers On Diversity Metrics

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Law firms that have participated in the Mansfield Rule since its origin in 2017 are surpassing their counterparts that are not involved in the Diversity Lab initiative when it comes to diversifying their key leadership roles, according to data released Thursday. Firms that have completed the first two yearlong Mansfield Rule cycles — from 2017 to 2018, and then 2018 to 2019 — enhanced the racial and ethnic diversity of their management committees at more than 30 times the rate of similarly sized firms that have not opted into the Mansfield Rule, according to Diversity Lab. The organization is dedicated to...

