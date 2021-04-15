UK Watchdog Still 'Concerned' Over Investment Tech Merger

Law360, London (April 15, 2021, 4:40 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday that it still has "significant concerns" over the recent acquisition by a wealth management services company of a rival after it took a closer look at the potential deal. The Competition and Markets Authority said it has completed a second assessment of the purchase by FNZ (Australia) Bidco Pty. Ltd. of an Australian software company, GBST. The watchdog had previously ordered Scottish-headquartered FNZ to sell GBST, citing competition concerns, but FNZ appealed the decision to the Competition and Appeals Tribunal. The regulator intervened when the appeal was filed and asked the tribunal to allow it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS