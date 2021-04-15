BigLaw, GCs Lead New Effort To Fight Anti-Asian Violence

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Some of the country's biggest law firms and corporations are partnering with prominent advocacy organizations on a new pro bono project founded by leading Asian American attorneys to fight the recent wave of anti-Asian violence. More than 40 firms — including Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP — and several Fortune 1000 companies' general counsel on Thursday announced the establishment of The Alliance for Asian American Justice. The new nonprofit organization seeks to channel pro bono assets in service of Asian Americans who have suffered a hate crime or violence, a statement notes. The initiative was developed and launched in response to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS