Cannabis Cos. Tell Justices To Allow $1.9M Tax Bill Dispute

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Two cannabis companies that filed petitions in the U.S. Tax Court one day late shouldn't be barred from disputing a $1.9 million tax bill in the court, the companies told the U.S. Supreme Court. Missing a 90-day deadline to file a petition in the Tax Court after receiving a notice of tax deficiency shouldn't prevent the court from hearing the case for lack of jurisdiction, the Organic Cannabis Foundation LLC and Northern California Small Business Assistants Inc. told the justices in a reply brief on Wednesday. It's not clear that Congress intended meeting the 90-day deadline to be a requirement for deficiency...

