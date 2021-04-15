Nursing Home Biz Says It Needs Ch. 11 Loan To Survive

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt affiliates of nursing home chain Consulate Health Care asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday to approve $5 million in Chapter 11 financing and a $3 million asset bid that unsecured creditors had decried as unnecessary and too small, respectively. Over the course of a nearly seven-hour virtual hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge John T. Dorsey, representatives of CMC II LLC argued that the debtor-in-possession financing and a quick sale were needed if the company is going to weather Chapter 11, while the unsecured creditors committee countered that it could survive by collecting on the bills owed by other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS