Dems Unleash Bill Targeting Fossil Fuel Tax Breaks, Subsidies

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers on Thursday proposed legislation targeting the fossil fuel industry that would increase payments companies must make to the government, eliminate tax benefits and subsidies, and ban taxpayer-funded fossil fuel research and development. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said that their bill, the "End Polluter Welfare Act," would save taxpayers up to $150 billion over the next ten years. They said the legislation backs up President Joe Biden's proposals in his American Jobs plan to eliminate subsidies for fossil fuels and to provide incentives for renewable energy and the manufacturing of technologies, such as batteries and solar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS