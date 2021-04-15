NLRB Official Expands Proposed Unit At Manufacturing Co.

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board official has backed a manufacturing company's bid to expand the number of workers at a Delaware plant who will vote on whether to unionize, saying workers the company sought to include in the bargaining unit have common interests with those the union proposed. In a decision issued Wednesday, NLRB Philadelphia office regional director Thomas Goonan said additional maintenance and engineering workers at Air Liquide Advanced Technologies U.S. LLC must be added to a bargaining unit International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 1 petitioned to represent in September. Goonan found the 15 additional workers...

