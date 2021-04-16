McDonald Hopkins Adds Business Partner In Detroit

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- McDonald Hopkins LLC has added a business attorney with mergers and acquisition experience as a member in its Detroit office. Andrew Kulpa, who the firm announced Tuesday has joined its business practice group, comes to McDonald Hopkins after 10 years at private equity firm ETC Capital, according to his online resume. "Andrew is an outstanding addition to McDonald Hopkins," said James Stief, chair of McDonald Hopkins' business law department. "His extensive experience and leadership know-how will be highly valued by our clients and attorneys." In the announcement, the firm touted Kulpa's expertise in managing the M&A process, as well as handling...

