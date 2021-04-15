Minimum Tax Rate In EU Likely Near 12.5%, Official Says

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 1:00 PM EDT) -- The European Union's voting rules are likely to keep a potential minimum corporate rate in the bloc near the 12.5% level that is often seen as a benchmark, a top European Union tax official said Thursday. EU voting rules are likely to keep a potential minimum corporate rate in the bloc near the 12.5% level, an EU tax official said. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Benjamin Angel, a deputy to the EU tax commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, said President Joe Biden's desire to raise the tax on foreign income of U.S. companies to 21% would likely challenge a previously floated benchmark for a global minimum...

