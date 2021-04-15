Magistrate Judge Says Taser Rivals Can't Escape $7.9M IP Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge on Thursday recommended not tossing Taser's lawsuit against the alleged "true owner" of electrical weapons rival Phazzer and others, finding that Taser was not blocked from alleging that Phazzer was created to hide assets from an ex-wife. In a 38-page decision, U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie R. Hoffman said that Steven Abboud, Phazzer Global LLC and Phazzer IP LLC failed to successfully show why Taser's lawsuit should be dismissed for a lack of jurisdiction or failure to state a claim. Taser had won $7.9 million in damages, costs and attorney fees based on an earlier default judgment...

