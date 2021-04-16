Data Protection Considerations For Insurers Post-Brexit

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- On Dec. 31, the Brexit transition period ended, and the U.K. formally exited the European Union. Perhaps surprisingly, despite such a seismic shift in the U.K. constitution, the key principles of U.K. data protection law remain fundamentally unchanged. This is partly due to the U.K.'s wider obligations under international law stemming from the U.K.'s membership in the Council of Europe, and also because the U.K. still needs to secure an EU adequacy decision in an effort to avoid significant impact to U.K. companies that rely on international data flows for their business. Companies operating inside the U.K. are still required to...

