Ex-NY Judge Claims Movers Demanded 'Ransom' For His Stuff

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 9:46 AM EDT) -- A former New York judge claimed in a $5 million putative class action that a network of movers unlawfully sought a "ransom" for his family's belongings before destroying some of the goods and leaving the items inside a "dirty trailer" in Bayonne, New Jersey. Jeffrey Spinner and two others who contracted with entities purportedly associated with New Era Relocation LLC alleged in an amended complaint filed Tuesday in the Eastern District of New York that the movers either damaged their goods or sought more money than agreed upon to release their belongings. Spinner, who previously served as a justice on Suffolk...

