Trade Body Warns Against Pensions Burden In Tax Shake-Up

Law360, London (April 16, 2021, 1:11 PM BST) -- A trade body has urged the government not to introduce additional "administrative burdens" for pensions providers, as it responds to proposals for reforming how taxpayers file annual returns. The Association of Consulting Actuaries said that proposals by the Office of Tax Simplification aimed at helping taxpayers fill in forms should be realistic and not onerous for the industry. "Any changes that OTS proposes must be realistic, manageable and proportionate and not result in inappropriate administrative burdens for employers and pension scheme provider," Karen Goldschmidt, pensions taxation committee chairwoman at the association, said. The body represents 1,750 actuaries in the U.K....

